Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 580,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,644. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

