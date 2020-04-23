Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,832 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.18% of Yelp worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

YELP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

