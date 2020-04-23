Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,640,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 700,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

