Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $102.26. 2,271,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,615. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

