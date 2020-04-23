Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.64% of Hexcel worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

