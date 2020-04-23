Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $65.88. 5,898,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

