Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

