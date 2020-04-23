Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 65,124 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 110,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 15.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 10,329,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,204,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

