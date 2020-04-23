Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.52% of WideOpenWest worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 692,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

