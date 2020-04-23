Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 16,112 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,983 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 4,542,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,790. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

