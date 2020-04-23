Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 27,718 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Micro Focus International worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,652,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 1,185,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Micro Focus International PLC – has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

