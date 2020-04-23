Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 284 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,360.00. 372,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,006. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,390.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

