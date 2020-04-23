Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 31,336 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,726. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

