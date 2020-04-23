Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,086 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.69. 861,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,833. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

