Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.24% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $41,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 285,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingevity by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,741 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $11,359,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 461,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,329. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Michael P. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

