InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:IPO traded down C$106,219.89 on Thursday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,170. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$18.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

