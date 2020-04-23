Insolar Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.58 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00011799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00034531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.