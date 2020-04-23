Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 1.14% of Insperity worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

