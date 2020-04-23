Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$148.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a C$148.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.92.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.21. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.8299996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $688,164.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

