Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Integer worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Integer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Integer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

ITGR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,764. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

