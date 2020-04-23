Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.86 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.05.

INTC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,367,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,637,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

