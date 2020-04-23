Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Lowered to $29.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 178,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

