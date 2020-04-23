Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Raymond James

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,028. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.