Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPL. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.92.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,872. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

