Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

4/20/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

4/14/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $104.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/31/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

3/18/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have outperformed the industry in the past year. A compelling product and service portfolio along with a broad range of risk-management services and strength in global data services boosts the company’s revenue stream. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to help it keep growing. Intercontinental Exchange’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 95 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the bottom line inched up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Given several initiatives, the company's overall expenses, including integration expenses, rebates, and compensation and benefits expenses, are likely to remain elevated in the near term. High debt levels also raise concern.”

NYSE ICE opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

