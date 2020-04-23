Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 2,204,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.