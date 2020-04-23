International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Position Lowered by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $857,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 354.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 110,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

