International Paper (IP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IP opened at $29.97 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

