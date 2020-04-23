Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 5,561,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.