Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 2.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,887,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,864. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

