Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

4/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $129.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

3/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

3/18/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

Shares of NXPI opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get NXP Semiconductors NV alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.