Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD):

4/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $162.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

3/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

3/16/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $188.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $125.00.

3/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $200.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $177.96. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.