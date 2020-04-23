Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA):

4/22/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/12/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/3/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 294,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

