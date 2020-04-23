Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,947 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,403 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 141,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $604.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Verastem by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

