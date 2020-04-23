Investors Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Put Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,696 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average volume of 166 put options.

Shares of JCI opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.