Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 171,757 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,736% compared to the typical volume of 4,477 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after buying an additional 3,386,582 shares during the period. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 25,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,750,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,515 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP lifted its stake in PG&E by 29.3% during the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($13.24) EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

