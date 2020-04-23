Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,048 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,463% compared to the typical volume of 131 put options.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

