Investors Purchase High Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,268% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

