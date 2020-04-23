Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,838 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,042% compared to the typical volume of 599 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

NYSE NVRO traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,935. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

