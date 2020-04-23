Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,248 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,453% compared to the average volume of 338 put options.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.