Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,935 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 647% compared to the average volume of 1,463 put options.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $725,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $3,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.65.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $271.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.81. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

