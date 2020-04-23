ION Market Cap Reaches $291,681.81 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. ION has a total market cap of $291,681.81 and $20.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005864 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,680,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,780,110 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

