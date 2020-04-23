IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.16

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Ovis, CoinFalcon and OKEx. IOTA has a total market cap of $458.00 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02608069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00215215 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OKEx, Coinone, Gate.io, Exrates, FCoin, Huobi, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Ovis, Cobinhood, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

