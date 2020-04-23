iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 215.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 387,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,153,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

