iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV opened at $280.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

