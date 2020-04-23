iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. 5,029,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

