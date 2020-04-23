iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 603,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,032 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. 5,029,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,379. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

