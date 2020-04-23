iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 5,029,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

