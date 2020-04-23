iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,591,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,088. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

