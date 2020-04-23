iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.24% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 164,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,142. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.